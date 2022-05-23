NATIONAL

Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive after third case found

By The Associated Press
A Pakistani health worker administers polio drops to a child at a railway station during a polio vaccination campaign in Lahore on August 27, 2019. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan launched a new anti-polio drive on Monday, more than a week after officials detected the third case so far this year in North Waziristan bordering Afghanistan.

The campaign — the third one this year — is to last for five days, aiming to inoculate 40 million children under the age of 5 across the country.

Pakistan has previously carried out two anti-polio campaigns this year, in January and March, after discovering only one case of the disease last year, which raised hopes the country was close to eliminating polio.

This year’s first case was registered in April.

A statement from Dr. Shahbaz Baig, coordinator for the National Emergency Operations Centre on Polio Eradication Initiative, urged parents to cooperate with polio workers in the door-to-door campaign.

The anti-polio campaigns are regularly marked by violence. Skeptical elements in the northwest often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely assuming the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilise children.

During the March campaign, gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shot and killed a female polio worker as she was returning home after a day of vaccinations. And in January, gunmen shot and killed a police officer providing security for polio vaccination workers, also in the northwest.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only remaining countries in the world still trying to eradicate polio, which can cause severe paralysis in children.

The Associated Press

