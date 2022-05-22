Opinion

French presidential elections

By Editor's Mail
11
0

Emmanuel Macron comfortably and decisively defeats Le Pen in the French presidential elections. This brings a fortunate pause, if not a full stop, to the far right and nationalist tendencies which have been sweeping the elections all over the world over the past one and half decades. Be that Modi’s coming to power with a bang electoral win in India, be the Conservatives’ regaining and retaining the floor in the last British general elections in England and earlier the British electorate’s voting for Brexit, it has been observed with concern that stirring the nationalist sentiments, propagating far-right tendencies and resorting to conservatism, chauvinism and narrow nationalism has remained the major contributing factors in their electoral success.

It seemed as if narrow nationalism, xenophobia and conservatism had gained the currency and had become the recipe for electoral success all over the world and it appeared as if the days of moderation, peaceful coexistence and harmony among various ethnicities and cultures were fast departing.

- Advertisement -

However, from this episode where the people of France have shown tremendous sagacity and have rejected Le Pen, the grand priestess of fear, one really may heave a great sigh of relief. One can foster optimism that this episode proves to be a new beginning and sanity starts prevailing.

The people advocating peaceful coexistence, tolerance, cooperation and mutual respect among various communities, ethnicities and faiths get to the helm of affairs and who then could nurture and nourish these very qualities in the masses, the qualities which are fast waning in the society all over the world.

TASAWAR BOSAL

MANDI BAHAUDDIN

Previous articleTimely Initiatives
Next articleGujrat double murder
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Developing countries facing a very difficult economic situation

During its peak, the pandemic caused recession, and recession-like economic situation, in most parts of the world. Vaccine inequality, lack of debt moratorium/relief, little...
Read more
Comment

UN conflict and food security conference

I follow international forums raising concerns about global warming, population growth, and its implications and I can cite several reports indicating Pakistan would soon...
Read more
Comment

Bringing the moon to Earth for Greek Prince 

A Letter from Prometheus Chattering about early general elections is of course consolidating the demands of former prime minister Imran Khan who still looks like...
Read more
Editorials

The arrests are not stopping

Why is no one ready to claim ownership of the arrest of former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, in a case involving her father,...
Read more
Editorials

Gujrat double murder

The desperate hunger for a path to permanent residence abroad, which has led to many young Pakistanis marrying much older women abroad for their...
Read more
Letters

Timely Initiatives

The visit of newly elected Prime Minister Mr Shahbaz Shareef to Quetta is a good sign to address the long-standing issues of Balochistan province....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Developing countries facing a very difficult economic situation

During its peak, the pandemic caused recession, and recession-like economic situation, in most parts of the world. Vaccine inequality, lack of debt moratorium/relief, little...

UN conflict and food security conference

Bringing the moon to Earth for Greek Prince 

The arrests are not stopping

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.