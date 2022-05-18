Confucius Institute to resume classes from Monday

The Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi announced on Tuesday that it would resume classes online from May 23 (Monday).

“This is to inform you that teaching and cultural activities will be resumed at the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi from May 23,” said a notification from the institute.

The notification said that the classes will be held “online with the same schedule”.

It advised the students to follow the notification of their class group for more information.

The statement comes after it was reported that the Chinese instructors teaching at the Confucius Institute have left for their country.

Last week, the director of the institute had said that the teachers at the different Confucius Institutes in the country have been called back by China.

The director had assured that the institute will not be closed, adding that Pakistani teachers are being asked to help in teaching Mandarin.