31 officers promoted to grade 22

ISLAMABAD: Federal government Wednesday approved promotion of 31 officers of different cadres to grade 22 in the first phase.

As per the details, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the high powered Selection Board meeting for the Promotion of officers from grade 21 to grade 22.

The meeting considered officers belonging to Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), Foreign Service of Pakistan, Pakistan Customs Service, Inland Revenue Service, Pakistan Railways (C&T) Group Information Group, Commerce and Trade Group, Group Military Land and Cantonment Group and Intelligence Bureau, were cleared for promotion to grade 22.

Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) office cleared for promotion included Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, Dr. Rashid Mansoor, Dr. Ismet Tahira, Mrs Bushra Aman, Zulificar Haider Khan, Naveed Allauddin, Hamid Yaqoob, Dr. Iftikhar Ali Shalwani, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Farhan Ariz Khawaja, Dr Fakhar-e-Alam Irfan, Capt (R) Saif Anjum, Dr Muhammad Usman Chachar, Aizaz Aslam Dar, Naveed Ahmad Shaikh, Ms Sarah Saeed, Jawad Paul and Imdad Ullah Bosal.

Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) officials included Mazhar Javed, Sardar Shuja Alam and Babar Amin while Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) included Suraiya Ahmed Butt and Dr Ahmad Mujtaba Memon.

Inland Revenue Service (IRS) officials included Amir Ali Khan Talpur, Dr Faiz Illahi Memon and Asim Ahmed. Pakistan Railways group has name of Zafar Zaman Ranjha.

Information Group officer included Saeed Javed while Syed Rafeo Bashir Shah was Commerce and Trade Group. Military Land and Cantonments Group has Muhammad Naeem Jan Khan while Intelligence Bureau has Fuad Asadullah Khan.

The high powered Selection Board will reconvene today to consider the promotion of officers relating to remaining Service Groups.

It is pertinent to note that no HPSB meeting was held for the last one and half years due to which many officers got retired from service.