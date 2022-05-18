NATIONAL

31 officers promoted to grade 22

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: Federal government Wednesday approved promotion of 31 officers of different cadres to grade 22 in the first phase.

As per the details, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the high powered Selection Board meeting for the Promotion of officers from grade 21 to grade 22.

The meeting considered officers belonging to Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), Foreign Service of Pakistan, Pakistan Customs Service, Inland Revenue Service, Pakistan Railways (C&T) Group Information Group, Commerce and Trade Group, Group Military Land and Cantonment Group and Intelligence Bureau, were cleared for promotion to grade 22.

Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) office cleared for promotion included Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, Dr. Rashid Mansoor, Dr. Ismet Tahira, Mrs Bushra Aman, Zulificar Haider Khan, Naveed Allauddin, Hamid Yaqoob, Dr. Iftikhar Ali Shalwani, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Farhan Ariz Khawaja, Dr Fakhar-e-Alam Irfan, Capt (R) Saif Anjum, Dr Muhammad Usman Chachar, Aizaz Aslam Dar, Naveed Ahmad Shaikh, Ms Sarah Saeed, Jawad Paul and Imdad Ullah Bosal.

Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) officials included Mazhar Javed, Sardar Shuja Alam and Babar Amin while Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) included Suraiya Ahmed Butt and Dr Ahmad Mujtaba Memon.

Inland Revenue Service (IRS) officials included Amir Ali Khan Talpur, Dr Faiz Illahi Memon and Asim Ahmed. Pakistan Railways group has name of Zafar Zaman Ranjha.

Information Group officer included Saeed Javed while Syed Rafeo Bashir Shah was Commerce and Trade Group. Military Land and Cantonments Group has  Muhammad Naeem Jan Khan while Intelligence Bureau has Fuad Asadullah Khan.

The high powered Selection Board will reconvene today to consider the promotion of officers relating to remaining Service Groups.

It is pertinent to note that no HPSB meeting was held for the last one and half years due to which many officers got retired from service.

Previous articleMaulana Tariq Jameel departs for Umrah
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Maulana Tariq Jameel departs for Umrah

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel said Wednesday he is departing for a pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. "After two years, travelling...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC seeks report from missing persons body

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday sought a detailed report from the Commission for Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance on its performance and standard operating...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI to challenge Hamza’s election as Punjab CM in LHC: Fawad

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has decided to challenge the election of Hamza Shehbaz as the Punjab chief...
Read more
NATIONAL

No-confidence motion moved against Balochistan CM

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and allies on Wednesday filed a no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. According to PTI Balochistan President...
Read more
NATIONAL

TTP extends ceasefire until May 30

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Wednesday announced an extension in a ceasefire with the government of Pakistan. In a statement, TTP spokesman Mohammad Khurasani...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt decides ban on luxury items’ import to fix economic woes

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday decided to impose a complete ban on the import of unnecessary and luxury items amid the continuous depreciation...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

No-confidence motion moved against Balochistan CM

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and allies on Wednesday filed a no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. According to PTI Balochistan President...

Senators huddle reviews Directory Retirement issue

Two uncapped players included in T20I squad for Sri Lanka series

TTP extends ceasefire until May 30

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.