The way Imran is crying shows establishment has blocked his number: Maryam Nawaz

By Staff Report

KOTLA: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday took a jibe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan and said that the way he was “crying” shows that the “establishment has blocked [his]number.”

Addressing a jalsa in Kotla, Gujrat, alongside Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Maryam said that the number that Khan is trying to dial has been changed.

“Whenever you try to call on that number, you get the message that you do not have access to this facility”, she said.

Maryam was referring to Khan’s statement when he said that the establishment has been “sending him messages” but he has “blocked their numbers” because he “did not want to speak to anyone before the elections are called.”

Criticising the coalition government had also said that “it would have been better to drop an atom bomb on Pakistan than to have these people in power.”

The PML-N vice president went on to say that whenever Khan would go to mingle with the masses, he would hear the message “wrong number”, implying that people would ignore him.

“Imran Khan, you have lost the game forever. Your game has ended for good,” she told the PTI chairman.

Responding to Khan’s demand for elections, Maryam said that the country will only go to the polls when PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif will greenlight it.

Maryam also censured Khan for using the atom bomb reference for Pakistan and said: “I have never seen anyone saying that Pakistan should be bombed. As long as Nawaz Sharif is alive, no one can harm the country.”

Regarding the rising inflation ever since the new government came into power, Maryam also said that “this liar has crossed all the limits of dishonesty. Allah Almighty humiliated him and removed him from power.”

Referring to Khan’s claim that his life was in danger and that he has recorded a video to name the conspirators, Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz —  while addressing the rally — said that Imran Niazi is the name of that “coward who sometimes cries of a conspiracy and sometimes says that his life is in danger.”

“Imran Niazi you are deceiving the people of Pakistan. These young people are witnesses that you showed them false dreams,” he said.

Hamza said that while Khan had claimed that he would rather commit suicide than go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he did not stand true to his words.

“You went to the IMF and never committed suicide but the people of Pakistan committed suicide when they had to see their children die of hunger,” he said.

Time to take difficult economic decisions: FM Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said the time had come to take "difficult decisions" for Pakistan's benefit to rescue it from the current...
Impact of Ukraine crisis on International Security: Options for Pakistan

By Afnan Wasif On February 24, 2022 President Putin launched a full scale invasion of Ukraine. This was a major conflict with the direct involvement...
Three soldiers, children martyred in suicide blast near Miranshah: ISPR

Three Pakistan Army soldiers and as many children were martyred after a suicide blast occurred in the vicinity of Miranshah, North Waziristan, the Inter-Services...
Arrest warrants of Sharifs put in abeyance, claims Sanaullah

In a live transmission aired on a local TV channel, lawyer Saad Rasool left Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah spellbound by questioning the minister's loyalty...
Shahbaz Gill to pursue FIR against Sialkot DPO for 'inadequate security' endangering Imran Khan's life

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has expressed his desire to file an FIR — “when circumstances permit” — against Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Hasan...
'Can you handle the economy?' Imran questions PM Shehbaz

FAISALABAD: Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday questioned the new PML-N-led coalition government if it could handle the economy, pointing...
Impact of Ukraine crisis on International Security: Options for Pakistan

By Afnan Wasif On February 24, 2022 President Putin launched a full scale invasion of Ukraine. This was a major conflict with the direct involvement...

Three soldiers, children martyred in suicide blast near Miranshah: ISPR

