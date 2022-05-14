PTI leaders, activists arrested as police storm Sialkot rally venue

— City admin claims Church doesn’t want rally on ‘its land’, offers alternate venue

— Imran says jalsa will go ahead as planned come what may

LAHORE: The police stormed the venue in Sialkot of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) public meeting late Friday night and rounded up several party workers, including former minister Usman Dar.

A large contingent of police reached the venue, baton-charged and fired teargas shells at the workers and supporters who were making arrangements for the rally which is due to be held tonight but for which the local administration claims the permission has not been granted.

Don’t we have the right to hold a peaceful Jalsa? #SialkotFightsBack pic.twitter.com/RxynflO9Dp — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 14, 2022

The workers resisted the police operation as they stood in front of the machinery sent to remove the chairs, the stage and other materials arranged for the event.

Giving the reason for not granting the permission, the administration said that members of the minority Christian community were opposed to the gathering on the land — CTI Ground — they insisted belonged to the Church.

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Hasan Iqbal, who was present at the site, told reporters that the community had objected to holding a rally at the ground.

“As you know we are right now standing on a ground that belongs to the Christian community. They had filed a writ [petition] in the high court, asking that no political rally be held on the grounds,” Iqbal said, adding the high court then directed the Sialkot deputy commissioner to listen to both parties and decide accordingly.

“Leaders of the political party and representatives of the Christian community came yesterday and the former acknowledged that the ground belonged to the Christian community,” the DPO said, without mentioning the PTI.

He added that the “political party’s leaders” sought permission to hold the rally but the Christian community had refused.

He said the deputy commissioner had also provided alternatives for holding the rally.

Talking to the media, Dar said the party had been granted permission for the event over a week ago. “But yesterday (Friday), the authorities withdrew the permission,” he said, and expressed the resolve that former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan would come to Sialkot to address the rally come what may.

RALLY WILL GO AHEAD AS PLANNED: IMRAN

Responding to the violent events, Khan tweeted that what “imported [government] did in Sialkot against our [leadership and] workers is outrageous, but not unexpected.

“This bunch of criminals out on bail & their convict mafia boss in London have always used fascist tactics against opponents when in power.”

He announced he “will be going to Sialkot today, let there be no doubt.”

I will be going to Sialkot today, let there be no doubt. What Imported Govt did in Sialkot against our ldrship & workers is outrageous, but not unexpected. This bunch of criminals out on bail & their convict mafia boss in London have always used fascist tactics against opponents — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2022

Responding to police action, Shehbaz Gill, Khan’s chief of staff, said that what the nation witnessed was an act of intimidation by the goons of the ‘imported government’.

In a tweet, he said that holding public gatherings was the party workers’ basic right, and none could snatch that right from them.

He went on to add that the “imported government” whose days had been numbered was resorting to such brutal tactics because it was feeling jittery on account of PTI’s rising popularity. “Police’s operation in Sialkot is a clear reflection of that nervousness,” he added.

WON’T ALLOW RALLY ON CHURCH LAND: HAMZA

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz also jumped into the fray, saying the party should select some other place in Sialkot as the present venue is property of the minority community and also houses a Church.

He said that the Christian community may object to PTI’s use of its land.

Shehbaz said his government would not allow Khan to play with the Constitution and law.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar said the government would not let the PTI use swathe of the Church for politics.

“Why the PTI does not hold its public rally at Sialkot Stadium which provides a much bigger ambience for holding a political meeting,” he wondered, adding the PTI was aware that it could not fill up the big stadium with people, so it wanted a smaller place for holding its rally.

“We challenge Imran to hold its rally at Sialkot Stadium,” Tarar said, adding that the PTI wanted to ignite communal clashes. He vowed that government would not allow that.

Tarar also said that if the government had to arrest the local leadership of the PTI in order to thwart this rally, it would do so.