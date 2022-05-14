Pakistan secures major golf event

KARACHI: Karachi will host the CNS Open Golf Championship as an Asian Tour contest in December, having a prize pool of $500,000.
The Asian Tour is the principal men’s professional golf tour in Asia except for Japan. Official money events on the tour count for World Golf Ranking points.
The event, which will be held at Karachi Golf Club (KGC) will take place from December 1-4.
The event will mark the country’s return to the Tour for the first time since 2018 when the $300,000-worth UMA-CNS Open was staged in Karachi.
“It’s great news that the CNS-Pakistan will be played at KGC in December with a prize purse of $500,000 dollars,” KGC Chief Operating Officer Ghazanfar Abbas told The News.
Given the higher prize pool, the event is expected to attract Asia’s best players.
It was in 1989 that Pakistan became part of the old Asian circuit. The event was held at KGC with Filipino star Frankie Minoza winning the title.