Pakistan secures major golf event

The event will mark the country’s return to the Tour for the first time since 2018 when the $300,000-worth UMA-CNS Open was staged in Karachi.

“It’s great news that the CNS-Pakistan will be played at KGC in December with a prize purse of $500,000 dollars,” KGC Chief Operating Officer Ghazanfar Abbas told The News.

Given the higher prize pool, the event is expected to attract Asia’s best players.

It was in 1989 that Pakistan became part of the old Asian circuit. The event was held at KGC with Filipino star Frankie Minoza winning the title.