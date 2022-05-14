NATIONAL

NA-240 by-elections: PTI candidate’s nomination papers rejected

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN, APRIL 10: Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of former Prime Minister hold a peaceful demonstration following the ouster of Khan through no confidence motion in the National Assembly, in Karachi, Pakistan, on April 10, 2022. The PTI senior leader and former information minister Chaudhry Fawad announced that PTI members in the National Assembly will resign during the National Assembly session which was adjourned till April 11, at 11:00 PM, but the election of new Prime Minister will be held at 14:00 PM by the lawmakers of the parliament. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate for the by-election of NA-240 Korangi have been rejected by the District Returning officer.

The Returning Officer (RO) Abdul Razzaq rejected the nomination papers of PTI candidate Syeda Bano. The papers were rejected after the RO deemed the suggester’s signatures fake.

According to details, both the proposer of the candidate also failed to appear to the RO in person. The nomination papers of two other independent candidates were also rejected due to multiple reasons.

The seat had been vacated after MQM-P leader Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan had passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

Nomination papers of a total of 39 candidates have been accepted for the upcoming by-elections on the national assembly seat NA 240.

However, eight MQM-P candidates submitted papers for the elections, and the nomination was accepted.As many as 42 candidates had submitted nomination papers for the NA-240 Korangi by-election in Karachi scheduled on June 16, the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The ECP will receive appeals against the acceptance and rejection of the nomination papers by May 17, whereas, a tribunal will give verdicts on the appeals by May 21.

On May 23, the ECP will issue a revised list of the candidates, whereas, the withdrawal of the nomination papers will be accepted by May 24. The final list of the candidates will be issued on the same date.

Previous article‘Plot to kill me hatched,’ Imran Khan tells charged crowd in Sialkot
Next articleSpeakers in Birmingham express concern over Indian atrocities in IIOJK
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

COAS lauds operational preparedness, morale of troops

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited the headquarters of Bahawalpur Corps, the military said in a statement. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

Speakers in Birmingham express concern over Indian atrocities in IIOJK

BIRMINGHAM: Speakers at a conference organized by the All Parties Kashmir Coordinating Committee in Birmingham, UK, expressed deep concern over the ongoing Indian atrocities...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Plot to kill me hatched,’ Imran Khan tells charged crowd in Sialkot

-- Says he has recorded video naming 'all conspirators' SIALKOT: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Saturday claimed he had information of an assassination plot to kill...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Usman Buzdar was asked to return official vehicles while still in office’

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was requested by the government before he relinquished his seat to return the two official vehicles...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rasheed says those who consider state institutions weak are naive

Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday said that those who consider state institutions as weak are ‘ignorant and naive’, according to a news...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lawyers announce participation in PTI’s Islamabad march

A large group of lawyers from Faisalabad met PTI Chairman Imran Khan and formally announced their joining of the party on Saturday, according to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Speakers in Birmingham express concern over Indian atrocities in IIOJK

BIRMINGHAM: Speakers at a conference organized by the All Parties Kashmir Coordinating Committee in Birmingham, UK, expressed deep concern over the ongoing Indian atrocities...

NA-240 by-elections: PTI candidate’s nomination papers rejected

‘Plot to kill me hatched,’ Imran Khan tells charged crowd in Sialkot

PTI’s Claims

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.