Lawyers announce participation in PTI’s Islamabad march

By News Desk

A large group of lawyers from Faisalabad met PTI Chairman Imran Khan and formally announced their joining of the party on Saturday, according to a news outlet.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Central Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib and Member Provincial Assembly Latif Nazar were also present during the meeting.

Punjab Bar Council (PBC) member from Faisalabad, Imtiaz Lona, District Bar Association President Bilal Saeed Basra and Azhar Hanif Khan were also part of the delegation.

The members of the delegation strongly condemned the overthrow of a democratically-elected government through “external conspiracies” and pledged full support to the PTI chief on the quest for “real freedom”.

They also announced participation in the long march to Islamabad.

Talking to the delegation, Imran said that ouster of an elected government through a conspiracy is destructive for democracy. He said that the nation is united and ready to protect its freedom and sovereignty. People from all walks of life should come forward and play their role in freeing the nation from slavery, he added.

News Desk

