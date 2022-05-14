Rasheed says those who consider state institutions weak are naive

Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday said that those who consider state institutions as weak are ‘ignorant and naive’, according to a news outlet.

In a statement, he said that opposition parties hatched a conspiracy against former prime minister Imran Khan but they fell into their own trap.

He further said that the coalition government led by PML-N is abolishing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to protect themselves from accountability.

He claimed that Sanaullah Abbasi was removed as Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) chief because he refused to withdraw money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

He warned that the next 15 days are very crucial in the country’s politics, saying that the government would make wrong decisions after London tour where PM Shehbaz and senior cabinet members sought PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s guidance on how to deal with current challenges facing the country.