COAS lauds operational preparedness, morale of troops

By News Desk

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited the headquarters of Bahawalpur Corps, the military said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief was given detailed briefing on operational, training and administrative aspects of the formation.

The army chief, the statement added, also visited maintenance facilities and Professional Development Resource Centre. While interacting with officers and troops, Gen Qamar appreciated their operational preparedness and morale.

Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Khalid Zia, Commander Bahawalpur Corps.

On Thursday, the army chief, while attending the war game session at Kharian, commended the overall operational readiness of the formations against an evolving threat regime.

According to the military’s media wing, the COAS also witnessed field demonstration encompassing perfection of drills and procedures and validation of new concepts and proficiency enhancement on newly acquired technologies.

According to the ISPR, Gen Qamar appreciated the overall training spirit and proficiency of participating troops.

