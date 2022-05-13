One killed, 13 injured as explosion rips through Karachi’s Saddar area

KARACHI: At least one person was killed and thirteen were left injured in a blast that rocked the Saddar area of Karachi late Thursday night.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal, several cars were also damaged during the blast while the windows of the nearby buildings were shattered.

He added that the nature of the blast is currently being determined by the bomb disposal squad, while the injured have been shifted to the city’s Jinnah Hospital.

An emergency has been imposed in all public hospitals of Karachi, while sources at the Jinnah Hospital said that the condition of four individuals is serious.

Hospital sources added that the people brought to the hospital have sustained injuries caused by ball-bearings.

Taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has instructed the additional inspector-general of police and Karachi commissioner to submit a report as soon as possible.

The CM has also instructed the relevant authorities and Rangers personnel to reach the site of the incident immediately.

He further told the authorities concerned to ensure the provision of the best medical aid to the injured.

Condemnations pour in

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, in a statement, condemned the blast and expressed grief over the loss of life. The PML-N leader also prayed for the early recovery of those injured.