A slow moving alliance

The PML(N) leadership’s two-day moot ended in London without any press conference or a clue about the decisions taken. One can understand that allies need to be taken on board before the conclusions are made public. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif continued to stay in London on the third day also. The PML(N)’s leisurely style is in contrast with how world leaders and corporate executives interact through video-link to save time and money.

Pakistan faces economic challenges that require urgent decisions. The State Bank’s foreign exchange reserves hit a 23-month low on Thursday while the domestic currency ended at 191.77 to the dollar. Meanwhile no friendly country is willing to lend to Pakistan without a nod from the IMF. The IMF demands an end to the subsidy on petroleum products as well as on power. Pakistan’s financial team is scheduled to meet the IMF on Wednesday for talks on the revival of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) The country is left with no option other than agreeing to the IMF’s demands. Indecisiveness can take a heavy toll on the economic front.

It was easier to bring down the PTI government than to replace it with a functional administration. Despite the support of a number of parties, the ruing alliance has just enough MNAs to run the Assembly. The President acts as a PTI loyalist throwing a spanner in the works every now and then with an aim to to derail the PML(N)-led government. This explains why there is still no governor in any province and no cabinet in Punjab. A perception is being created that stability requires fresh elections. For this there is a need to work out electoral reforms and include them in the election law at the earliest.

There was a lot of noise in London about ‘purging the country’ of the PTI’s style of politics. It was maintained that no one would be allowed to spread chaos and anarchy in the country. However a decision about how to handle the PTI’s upcoming long march was left to the coalition cabinet. The PML(N) has conducted necessary consultations. It needs to consult the allies at the earliest and speedily implement the agreements reached. The ruling alliance needs to display efficiency to be able to compete with the PTI.