‘Not interested’ in prosecuting PM, son in money laundering case: FIA tells court

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) won’t pursue an Rs16 billion money-laundering case involving members of the Sharif family, it informed a special court in Lahore days before the latter was scheduled to frame charges against the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister.

Through a written response submitted in court via the investigating officer, agency’s director general Muhammad Tahir Rai told Special Prosecutor Sikander Zulqarnain Saleem not to appear in court as the “accused in the case are going to be elected the prime minister of Pakistan and chief minister of Punjab”.

“The concerned quarters are not interested to prosecute the accused persons,” the response read, requesting that these instructions be made part of the case record.

However, the judge later rejected the agency’s request and announced his court will indict Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz on May 14.

After the agency submitted its request on Wednesday, the court took the application on record and annexed it with the case.

Sharif and his family are facing charges of money laundering of billions of rupees using accounts operated in the name of their businesses and employees, according to the agency.

The reference mainly accused Sharif of being a beneficiary of assets held in the name of his family members and benamidars, who had no sources to acquire such assets.

It said the family members and benamidars of his family received fake foreign remittances of billions in their personal bank accounts. In addition to these remittances, the bureau said, billions of rupees were laundered by way of foreign pay orders, which were deposited in the personal bank accounts of Hamza and his brother Suleman Shehbaz.

The reference further said that the family of Shehbaz failed to justify the sources of funds used for the acquisition of assets.

It said the suspects committed offences of corruption and corrupt practices as envisaged under the provisions of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, and money laundering as delineated in the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010. It asked the trial court to try the suspects and punish them under the law.

It merits a mention here that Dr. Muhammad Rizwan, a former boss of the agency’s Lahore chapter who was probing the case, passed away of cardiac arrest on Monday.

Rizwan had not only supervised the crackdown against the sugar cartels responsible for the shortage of the commodity but also carried out investigations against former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary-general Jahangir Khan Tareen and Sharif.

He was replaced with Additional Director Malik Abubakr Khudabakhsh as head of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the 2020 sugar crisis in April, days after the coalition government assumed power.