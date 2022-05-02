NATIONAL

Imran Khan intends to hold six rallies after Eid

By News Desk
Pakistani cricket star-turned-politician and head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan (C) gestures as he delivers a speech during a campaign meeting ahead of the general election in Lahore on July 23, 2018. - Pakistan will hold the general election on July 25, 2018. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

PTI Chairman and former premier Imran Khan has announced to hold six public rallies in different cities after Eidul Fitr, in a bid to mobilise the public and strengthen his stance of ousting his government through “foreign conspiracy”

The former premier has time and again claimed that a “foreign conspiracy” was hatched to topple his government over his refusal to have Pakistan’s foreign policy be influenced by abroad. Since his ouster, he has held public rallies in three major cities of the country.

His first anti-government roadshow on April 13 in the centre of his party’s political power, Peshawar, saw a big turnout where Imran announced his plan to continue protesting against the newly-installed government until fresh elections were held.

He termed the newly formed set up an “imported government” and lashed out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying the “decisive moment” had come for the people to decide if they wanted “slavery or liberty”.

In his second power show on April 16 at the packed-to-capacity Bagh-e-Jinnah, Karachi, the former premier called the PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif as the mastermind of the “international conspiracy” and predicted his return to the country.

He said it would be a test of the judicial system that had opened its doors at midnight for his ouster.

His third address at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore on April 21 was no less than the previous power shows where a large number of people converged to listen to the speech of their leader.

During his address, he indicated that his next stop would be in the federal capital as he urged his supporters and party workers to “wait for my call.”

Now, the PTI chief plans to hold the first power show in his hometown of Mianwali on May 6. The second rally will be organised in Jhelum on May 10 while the third in Attock on May 12.

Imran plans to address the fourth public gathering in Sialkot on May 14. The fifth rally of the PTI will be held in Faisalabad on May 15 and the last in Chakwal on May 19.

News Desk

