PM Shehbaz extends Eid greetings to Qatari emir

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and extended greetings on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The prime minister also conveyed his best wishes to the brotherly people of Qatar.

The emir of Qatar warmly reciprocated the greetings and extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations and resolved to carry forward the robust political and economic cooperation that exists between the two countries.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of common interest.

The prime minister invited the Qatar ruler to visit Pakistan at an early date. The emir also extended an invitation to PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar.

Earlier this month, PM Shehbaz held a meeting with the ambassador of the State of Qatar Sheikh Saoud Abdulrahman Al-Thani and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The ambassador conveyed the message of felicitations from the Qatari leadership on his election as prime minister of Pakistan.

Recalling the long-standing and fraternal ties between the two countries, he reaffirmed Qatar’s desire to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked the Qatari Ambassador for the messages of felicitations from the Qatari leadership. He underscored the importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Qatar and reiterated his resolve to work towards further expansion of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.