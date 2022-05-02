Clean River Ravi

I am Muqadas, a resident of Lahore. I am writing to you in order to highlight the declining situation of the River Ravi. The city of Lahore is getting polluted water from the Ravi River. The residents are being blamed for this. They pollute the river with muck, dirt, and garbage. The river water is filled with waste materials, plastic bacteria, and chemicals.

Plants that depend on this polluted water may wither and die, and new plants may not grow in that region. Polluted water also causes many diseases. People who are living near the river face all these problems. It is not in good condition for consumption. The public has been trying for a water treatment plant. Still, the authorities have not responded to the continual requests. Therefore, I request you to highlight the issue in your newspaper and generate public interest. The government should also show interest in this issue and do something to clean the river.

MUQADAS HAROON

LAHORE