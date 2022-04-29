Govt urges KSA to take stern action against people involved in Madina incident

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday announced that the government will request Saudi authorities to take appropriate action against those who instigated the use of indecent language and behaviour within the premises of Masjid-e-Nabvi in Madina.

Referring to the heckling and abuse faced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers and parliamentarians on Thursday, the minister stated that the act hurt the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah and was condemnable.

Addressing a joint news conference along with Adviser on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Sanaullah said the Saudi government will be requested to provide Pakistan with identification of the culprits involved in the “shameful act” for action against them. The advice of the law ministry will also be sought to proceed against such elements.

“Such elements should be deported as they must not be permitted to stay anymore on the holy land,” said the interior minister.

Rana Sanaullah also accused former prime minister Imran Khan and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid for pre-planning the act.

“Imran Khan Niazi should refrain from spreading anarchy and hatred in the country only to achieve his political objectives,” Sanaullah said adding that the former premier was targeting state institutions for the same resolve.

“Imran Khan will have to answer the people for his bad governance during the last four years,” he said.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, in his remarks, also strongly condemned the act by a handful of elements at the second most sacred site for Muslims.

The adviser said that Imran Khan must shun the practice of spreading hatred and creating divisions in society for personal interests.

Kaira criticized the former PM’s politics, stating that they were the “politics of fascism with the belief that only he and his party have the right to live in this country,” adding that no one would be permitted to target the institutions.

According to unverified reports, those involved in the incident have been arrested and subject to fines and imprisonment.

Mian Dawood claims that the Saudi government has decided “to impose a fine of 60,000 Saudi Riyals, five years imprisonment and a life ban on those who violated the sanctity of the Prophet’s Mosque and chanted slogans.”

Meanwhile, others claim that up to 150 people have been taken into custody for violating the sanctity of the holy mosque.