World

Blast kills more than 50 worshippers at Kabul mosque

By Agencies
Onlookers stand next to an ambulance carrying victims near the site of a blast in Kabul on April 29, 2022. - A blast ripped through a Sunni mosque in the Afghan capital on April 29, killing up to 10 people, an interior ministry official said. (Photo by Wakil kohsar / AFP)

A powerful explosion killed more than 50 worshippers after Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque, its leader said, amid a series of attacks on civilian targets in Afghanistan during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The blast hit the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in the west of the capital in the early afternoon, said Besmullah Habib, deputy spokesman for the interior ministry, who said the official confirmed death toll was 10.

The attack came as worshippers at the mosque gathered after Friday prayers for a congregation known as Zikr.

Sayed Fazil Agha, the head of the mosque, said someone they believed was a suicide bomber joined them in the ceremony and detonated explosives.

“Black smoke rose and spread everywhere, dead bodies were everywhere,” he told Reuters, adding that his nephews were among the dead.

“I myself survived, but lost my beloved ones,” he said.

Resident Mohammad Sabir said he had seen people being loaded into ambulances.

“The blast was very loud, I thought my eardrums were cracked,” he said.

Emergency Hospital in downtown Kabul said it was treating 21 patients wounded in the blast and two patients were dead on arrival. A nurse at another hospital, who declined to be identified, said it had received several wounded in critical condition. A health source said hospitals had so far received at least 30 bodies in total.

Scores of Afghan civilians have been killed in recent weeks in blasts, some of which have been claimed by Deash. The latest attack came on the last Friday in the month of Ramadan in which most Muslims fast, and before the religious holiday of Eid next week.

The Taliban say they have secured the country since taking power in August and largely eliminated Daesh’s local offshoot, but international officials and analysts say the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains.

Many of the attacks have targeted the Shia, however Sunni mosques have also been attacked.

Bombs exploded aboard two passenger vans carrying Shias in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, killing at least nine people. Last Friday, a blast tore through a Sunni mosque during Friday prayers in the city of Kunduz, killing 33.

Previous articleGovt urges KSA to take stern action against people involved in Madina incident
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

42 hurt in violence at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound: Palestinian Red Crescent

At least 42 people were injured by Israeli police's actions against Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said,...
Read more
World

Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia hoping for new era in ties

ANKARA/RIYADH: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday in the first high-level visit in years which he hopes will herald...
Read more
World

Taiwan faces largest COVID-19 outbreak yet

Taiwan, which had been living mostly free of COVID-19, is now facing its worst outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic with over 11,000...
Read more
World

Russia steps up assault on east Ukraine, Putin threatens countries that intervene

Russia stepped up its assaults on eastern and southern Ukraine, Kyiv said on Thursday, and President Vladimir Putin threatened “lightning-fast” retaliation against any Western...
Read more
World

Videoconferencing hinders creativity, study finds

PARIS: People are worse at coming up with creative ideas during a video call compared to meeting in person, a study said Wednesday, suggesting...
Read more
World

Judge rejects Musk bid to free tweets from oversight

NEW YORK: Twitter's new buyer Elon Musk still must have his tweets about his electric car company Tesla pre-approved after a US judge on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rain, windstorm expected across Pakistan during Eid holidays: Met Office

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday forecast light rain with wind and dust storms across Pakistan during the upcoming Eid holidays under the influence...

Sherry Rehman condemns Masjid-e-Nabwi incident

UNSC seeks cooperation with Pakistan, China to probe Karachi blast

Suri seeks police action after Bugti supporters attacked him at eatery

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.