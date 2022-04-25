Nawaz Sharif issued passport to return to Pakistan

The federal government on Monday issued a new passport to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, enabling him to travel to Pakistan.

According to media reports, the PML-N supremo was issued a passport with a 10-year validity on April 23 and it was made in the “ordinary” category on urgent basis.

Earlier on Tuesday, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah had said that a diplomatic passport is Nawaz Sharif’s right and will be issued to him soon.

He had regretted that “it is unfortunate that a person who has been prime minister three times is being deprived of national citizenship.”

Moreover, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also declared a petition challenging the issuance of a diplomatic passport to former premier as inadmissible, and imposed a fine of Rs5,000 on the petitioner.

The petitioner had contended that Nawaz should not be issued a passport on the grounds that he is an “absconding convict”.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI government had refused to renew Nawaz’s passport after it expired in February last year. However, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed had said that if the PML-N supremo wants to return, he can be issued a special certificate.

Nawaz was barred by the Supreme Court in 2017 from holding public office and subsequently went abroad for medical treatment after serving just a few months of a 10-year jail sentence on corruption charges.

He has lived for the last two years in London since being let out of jail.