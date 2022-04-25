NATIONAL

Govt to devise strategy against PTI’S Islamabad long march after Eid

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The ruling alliance is mulling over to sit together after Eid to plan a strategy against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) march towards Islamabad besides also deciding the fate of President Arif Ali and Chairman Senate.

According to sources privy to the matter, heads of the ruling alliance and parliamentary leaders would sit together after Eid to consult over strategy to deal with PTI’s march towards Islamabad announced by Imran Khan.

“The meeting will also mull over an alternate for President Arif Alvi,” they said, adding PPP and JUI-F have already proposed their names for the presidency.

Although the government does not have enough number-two third majority of the Parliament to de-seat Arif Alvi, the sources said that the meeting would mull over to work on PTI members who have resigned from National Assembly.

“Steps needed to increase pressure on president will also be mulled over,” they said, adding that expert opinion on the matter will also be sought from legal fraternity.

Staff Report

