PM Shehbaz announces two-month remission in jail sentences of prisoners on Eid

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced two-month remission in jail sentences of the prisoners across the country on the occasion of Eidul Fitr during his visit to Kot Lakhpat jail on Sunday.

He also directed the constitution of a committee under Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that would formulate a comprehensive strategy for the provision of basic facilities to the jail inmates, besides making improvements in the overall system. Relevant officials from the four provinces would be included in the committee.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif said that it was the responsibility of the government to ensure that a prisoner, after his release from jail, should become an efficient citizen of society.

He also specially directed the authorities of Kot Lakhpat jail to utilize all the available resources in an effective manner to meet the basic requirements of jail inmates.

In this regard, the prime minister directed for further improvement in dining and health facilities of prisoners.

He also asked for effective use of skill development resources, so that prisoners could spend time in jail in a positive manner and adequately gear up for playing an effective role in society after completion of their jail terms.

While talking to PTV, Shehbaz Sharif said that he had set up a committee headed by the interior minister to introduce much needed jail reforms.

Sharing his personal experiences, he said that jails lacked basic facilities for prisoners including washrooms, toilets, laundry and health facilities.

The prime minister mentioned different issues faced by the prisoners and said there were a number of prisoners who had completed their jail terms but could not be released as they had no financial resources to pay their fines.

Similarly, others had relatives living in far flung areas and they could not visit jail regularly to meet them. Moreover, there were prisoners who did not afford to hire lawyers, he added.

The prime minister, on the occasion, also announced upgradation of perks of staffers of the jails at par with the police force.

He expressed the hope that jails reforms would be brought in accordance with the rules and laws.

PM Shehbaz also lauded Aleem Khan for donating a hospital for the treatment of jail inmates.

Later, the prime minister also visited Ramazan Bazaar set upon in Johar Town and issued direction for ensuring the provision of edible items at low prices.