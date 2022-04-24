NATIONAL

No deal yet as IMF team to visit Pakistan in May

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The visit of Finance Minister Miftah Ismail couldn’t make a breakthrough with International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the Fund announced on Sunday to send its mission to Pakistan in May for further negotiations.

The announcement of the mission’s visit to Pakistan was made in a press release issued by the Finance Division following Ismail’s meetings with IMF officials.

Miftah had met IMF officials, including Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh, Director MCD Jihad Azour, and Mission Chief Nathan Porter in Washington DC.

“The delegation discussed pathways to complete the seventh review. Miftah Ismail, Finance Minister, laid out his government’s priorities and efforts to bring fiscal discipline while insulating the vulnerable from oil price volatility in the international markets,” said the statement.

The Finance Division said that the IMF had “expressed support” to the Pakistani delegation.

“An IMF mission lead by Mission Chief Nathan Porter will visit Pakistan in May to discuss the issues around subsidies on petrol and electricity announced by the outgoing government,” said the statement.

Finance Minister Miftah and his team had also met World Bank’s Managing Director Axel von Trotsenburg, Vice President Hartwig Schafer and other officials as well during the trip.

“Progress of on-going programme loans and projects as well as avenues for further assistance were discussed. The finance minister thanked the bank officials for the financial and technical support provided by the bank throughout. MD Operations also assured full support for Pakistan,” said the statement.

The delegation also met vice president IFC, vice president MIGA and executive directors of the IMF.

Staff Report

