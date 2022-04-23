Saad urges PIA management to pursue meritocracy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique chaired a high-level virtual meeting in Lahore to review the performance of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

While addressing the officers, the minister said that it is painful that the best airline of the past is in loss today, adding that every single person of the institution would have to work tirelessly to restore PIA.

The Federal Minister directed the officers to follow the principles of merit. He said no political pressure will be put on anybody in PIA.

The Federal Minister directed the concerned officers of PIA to submit a report next week stating the fitness of all the aircrafts. “We need to increase our capacity to compete with the airlines in the region,” he said.

The Federal Minister said that neglecting our national interest while concluding agreements with different countries and companies is the theme of ​​the story of decline of our institutions.

He directed the officers to prepare a workable business plan of PIA and submit it by Tuesday so that it could be discussed and submitted to the Cabinet for approval.