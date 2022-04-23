NATIONAL

Saad urges PIA management to pursue meritocracy

By Staff Report
PIA Pakistan International Airlines Boeing 777-200 wide body airplane with two GE90 engines and registration AP-BHX landing at London Heathrow International Airport in England, UK. PIA PK is the national flag carrier of Pakistan. The airline connects London to Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique chaired a high-level virtual meeting in Lahore to review the performance of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

While addressing the officers, the minister said that it is painful that the best airline of the past is in loss today, adding that every single person of the institution would have to work tirelessly to restore PIA.

The Federal Minister directed the officers to follow the principles of merit. He said no political pressure will be put on anybody in PIA.

The Federal Minister directed the concerned officers of PIA to submit a report next week stating the fitness of all the aircrafts. “We need to increase our capacity to compete with the airlines in the region,” he said.

The Federal Minister said that neglecting our national interest while concluding agreements with different countries and companies is the theme of ​​the story of decline of our institutions.

He directed the officers to prepare a workable business plan of PIA and submit it by Tuesday so that it could be discussed and submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

Previous articleYoum-i-Ali processions held amid tight security
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Youm-i-Ali processions held amid tight security

Processions for Youm-i-Ali held in different cities and concluded peacefully amid tight security on Saturday. In Lahore, the Youm-i-Ali procession started from Imambargah Mubarak Haveli...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran ‘fooling’ people by harping on conspiracy mantra: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was fooling the people by spreading “fake propaganda” that a foreign conspiracy was hatched to...
Read more
NATIONAL

President rejects appeal of NAB official guilty of ‘disclosing secrets’

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has rejected the appeal of an anti-corruption watchdog official, who was found guilty of disclosing official secrets, to set...
Read more
NATIONAL

PEMRA issues show-cause notice to TV channel on ‘fake news’

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Friday issued a show-cause notice to ARY News for airing what it called was "fake/unverified news" based on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi police seek technical assistance from intelligence agencies to recover kidnapped girl

Police investigators probing the kidnapping of a teenage girl from Karachi's Al Falah area have sought technical assistance from intelligence agencies for her recovery, it emerged...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt, media body resolve to enact legislation for curbing fake news

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and the media's Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Saturday decided to enact legislation for curbing fake news. The meeting between the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PEMRA issues show-cause notice to TV channel on ‘fake news’

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Friday issued a show-cause notice to ARY News for airing what it called was "fake/unverified news" based on...

Karachi police seek technical assistance from intelligence agencies to recover kidnapped girl

Govt, media body resolve to enact legislation for curbing fake news

Resignations of PTI MNAs de-sealed

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.