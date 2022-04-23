NATIONAL

Youm-i-Ali processions held amid tight security

By News Desk
Shi'ite Muslims take part in the religious procession of Yaum-e-Ali, on 21st day of the fasting month of Ramadan marking the death anniversary of Imam Ali Ibn Abu Talib, son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad, in Karachi, Pakistan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Processions for Youm-i-Ali held in different cities and concluded peacefully amid tight security on Saturday.

In Lahore, the Youm-i-Ali procession started from Imambargah Mubarak Haveli and culminated peacefully at Karbala Gamay Shah after passing through Sunehri Masjid, Rang Mahal, Said Mitha, Tibbi City and Bhaati Gate. Around five thousand police officials performed security duties.

In Karachi, the main procession started from Nishtar Park and culminated at Imambargah Hussainian Iranian in Kharadar after passing through traditional routes.

“The Youm-i-Ali procession culminated peacefully,” said South-DIG Sharjeel Kharal. He said that a total of 6,000-8,000 policemen and 2,000 Rangers personnel provided security to the mourners, adding that cell phone services were also disrupted on routes of the main procession.

The Karachi police had earlier chalked out an extensive traffic and security plan for the major Youm-i-Ali processions. The plans were developed in order to provide safety to citizens and ensure minimum inconvenience while the processions were underway.

In Rawalpindi, a total of 75 processions were held. The processions culminated peacefully after passing through traditional routes. Strict security arrangements were in place for the mourners.

Over 3500 police officials and volunteers were deployed on the routes apart from sharpshooters, who were keeping watch on the processions from the roofs of important buildings.

Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and Additional Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ijaz visited the routes of the processions and supervised the security measures.

In Badin, more than 100 processions were taken out from Talhar, Matli, Tando Bago, Golarchi and other areas of the district.

The main procession was taken out from Imambargah Kashniya Zianabiya, which passed through different areas of the city and culminated at Shahnawaz chowk.

Security was heightened on the occasion to avert any untoward incident.

 

With input from APP

Imran 'fooling' people by harping on conspiracy mantra: Marriyum
News Desk

