Pakistan’s Dr Amjad Saqib nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

By News Desk

Dr Amjad Saqib, the founder of Pakistan’s largest interest-free microfinance programme Akhuwat, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work in poverty alleviation.

Around 343 candidates from around the world — 251 individuals and 92 organisations — have been nominated for the prize this year.

Talking about the nomination, Dr Amjad said: “My services are beyond such awards and they are purely for the sake of Allah.”

He added that no person can nominate himself for the Nobel Peace Prize and there is no lobbying involved in the entire process.

“An official of a foreign country might have recommended my name for the award as people across the world are familiar with my services for humanity,” he said.

Nearly two decades after its launch, Akhuwat has grown into the nation’s largest microfinance institution, distributing the equivalent of $900 million and boasting an almost 100 per cent loan repayment rate.

Dr Amjad had studied in King Edward Medical University before joining civil service of Pakistan in 1985. He had served in various high-level government positions.

News Desk

