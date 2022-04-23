Nawaz, Bilawal agree on need for close cooperation

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have met in London and agreed on the need for a fresh charter and close cooperation to take the country forward, a news outlet reported on Saturday.

Nawaz led the PML-N delegation during the talks while the PPP side comprised Bilawal Bhutto, Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The joint statement said that during the meeting, both leaders agreed that they have accomplished a great deal whenever they work together, adding that it was resolved that the close cooperation is imperative to rebuild the country.

Matters relating to the broad roadmap for the future with the consensus of all democratic forces and the unfinished business left on the “Charter of Democracy” were also discussed in the meeting.

“It was also agreed that high-level summitry is needed to brainstorm the path ahead for a new charter,” read the statement.

It further said that there was a strong realisation that the people of Pakistan have suffered greatly from the “disastrous economic mismanagement and unprecedented incompetence of the PTI government”, all of which need to be addressed and repaired. They also agreed to repair the rot across the board.

Joint goals will focus on reversing in phases the drastic economic slide that Imran Khan has taken the country down on, the terrible blunders and self-serving trade-offs on foreign policy, as well as healing the deep scars from assaults made on the country’s democratic system, read the joint statement.