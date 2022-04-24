Opinion

Afghan terrorism

Kabul can no longer sit idlely by while terrorists are on a rampage

By Editorial
26
0

Just a day after Islamic State’s Khorasan (IS-K) chapter claimed responsibility for a series of blasts primarily targeting Afghanistan’s Hazara community, a deadly bombing at a Sunni mosque during Friday prayers rocked the city of Kunduz resulting in 33 deaths, including children. As no group has so far taken ownership of the latest attack and this particular incident targeted Sunnis rather than Shias, it is clear that multiple terror outfits are operating in Afghanistan and are evidently able to carry out their activities without much hindrance. With the Taliban government unwilling to fully accept this reality, denying the presence of terror groups in the country, such a rapid deterioration of the security situation was to be expected. What is more, in the absence of any tangible meaningful action against these groups by Kabul, the latter has been able to comfortably hit targets across the border in Pakistan. The Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in North Waziristan following a gunfight with Afghan terrorists across the border. Since the Taliban takeover, the TTP has resurged and gained prominence once again and continues to successfully attack security personnel on Pakistani soil, predominantly in Balochistan where it has managed to gain the support of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). IS-K struck a Shia Mosque in Peshawar last month, killing over 60 worshippers.

A major reason for the support of the Taliban was to establish law and order, and bring such episodes to an end.While Pakistan should be concerned about the state of the relationship, Afghanistan should be more concerned. The Taliban government should realise that if it cannot maintain normal relations with its neighbours, it is failing a very basic test of its readiness to be included in the comity of nations. Other standards have been laid down, such as respect for human rights and readiness to allow female education, but the very basic minimum, preventing its territory from being used to launch terrorism against other countries, is hardly an imposition; it is merely something states do for each other.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNawaz, Bilawal agree on need for close cooperation
Next articleImran Khan and his followers
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]today.com.pk.

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

A decade ago nobody could see a picture of a Baloch girl on social media. The reason was not that there was no internet...
Read more
Comment

The Russia-Ukraine war and the world

SWIFT is the largest cross-border payments system in the world with over 11,000 banks across 200 countries in its network. According to The Economist,...
Read more
Comment

Limits of US Human Rights Report on Bangladesh

The USA recently released a report on the human rights situation of 198 countries in 2021. The country's state department made various allegations of...
Read more
Editorials

Imran Khan and his followers

Within days of the end of the PTI rule, reports started appearing that exposed former PM Imran Khan’s claims of moral rectitude and Spartan...
Read more
Comment

Musbat reporting

On 6 December 2018, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor held a press conference and called upon the media...
Read more
Comment

The threat of hypersonic warfare in Indo-Pacific

Alfred Thayer Mahan’s geopolitical vision of sea power and the significance of a protective system for organized warfare is more relevant today than it...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

The Russia-Ukraine war and the world

SWIFT is the largest cross-border payments system in the world with over 11,000 banks across 200 countries in its network. According to The Economist,...

Limits of US Human Rights Report on Bangladesh

Imran Khan and his followers

Afghan terrorism

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.