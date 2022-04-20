NATIONAL

PTI challenges IHC order to decide funding case in a month

By Staff Report
Laders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar (R) and Fawad Chaudhry (L) speak with the media outside the Supreme Court building prior to start a hearing, in Islamabad on April 6, 2022. - Pakistan President Arif Alvi told the country's election commission on April 6 to fix a date for a new national ballot, as the supreme court adjourned a hearing into the legality of political manoeuvres that led to parliament being dissolved. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) filed an intra-court appeal against the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide a funding case against the party in four weeks.

Speaking to media after filing the appeal, the party’s secretary-general, Asad Umar, termed the ECP a biased agency, and said that it does not look the incumbent commission could hold free and fair elections in the country.

“The judiciary has directed to hold all parties accountable in the foreign funding case, however, only the committee finalized for scrutiny of PTI accounts finalized its probe which also followed media trial of the party,” he said.

He further said that documents shared by the PML-N and PPP in scrutiny of their foreign funding cases should also be made public. “The proceedings on the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan should proceed in a just and transparent manner,” he said.

While presenting argument before the ECP in foreign funding case recently, PTI’s lawyer Anwar Mansoor, a former attorney general, argued before the ECP that a company registered outside Pakistan could not be called a local entity.

“Funding from multi-national and local companies has been prohibited,” Anwar Mansoor said. “In the election law funding from foreign sources has been prohibited,” he said.

“The Election Act has removed the ban on funding from the local companies,” the counsel further argued.

“Are you confessing to foreign funding to the party?” Sindh member of the ECP Nisar Durrani questioned.

“No funds received from prohibited sources,” PTI counsel replied. “The money came from abroad but the allegation of funding from prohibited sources is wrong,” the counsel said.

“The petitioner should prove the allegation with evidence if the donors are foreigners,” the counsel said.

Staff Report

