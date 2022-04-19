Suffering during Holy month

The month of Ramadan is said to be a month of blessings. However, the avaricious individuals and groups who increase the prices of daily use items during Ramadan are creating more problems for the already suffering population. Hotels, eatery shops and public points are closed. Thus travellers, daily wagers, patients and minorities suffer untold difficulties. A few years back, several people died in Karachi during the month of Ramadan. The vagabond, the shelterless and the elderly lost their lives during scorching heat because they could not find drinking water placed in water coolers by shopkeepers or philanthropists, as the coolers were removed from public places and shops in the markets and roadsides.

Two or three decades back, the government ruled allowing one or more hotels on bus stands. Hospitals were established where travellers and patients used to get food and water. With the passage of time, the permit to these hotels are not issued under the alleged pressure of local religious influencers and few get permits after greasing the palms of the permit-issuing officials. This way, there are very few open hotels, and they too charge the highest prices and provide substandard food and water.

Respect for and sanctity of the holy month of Ramadan is and should be dearest to every Muslim and non-Muslim. However, the spirit of Islam and Ramadan is to create realization about the hungry and hapless. Thus the general public as well as the government of the day must ensure that nobody suffers during this month of blessing. Greedy traders, officials and those who act against the true spirit of Islam should be restrained by the iron arm of the law of the land.

GULSHER PANHWER

JOHI