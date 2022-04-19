NATIONAL

Lynching of Sri Lanka manager by mob was anti-Islam: court

By Reuters

LAHORE: A mob lynching of a Sri Lankan manager of a garment factory who was accused of blasphemy was an act against the Islamic religion, a court said in a detailed ruling on Tuesday.

The anti-terrorism court had on Monday sentenced six men to death, nine to life in prison, one to five-year jail and another 72 to two years each in a mass trial over the crime.

Eight of those sentenced were juveniles.

Scores of enraged workers in Sialkot tortured and burned Priyantha Kumara in December over accusations of blasphemy which a police official at the time linked to the removal of a poster with Islamic holy verses.

“The disgracing of a dead body and setting it on fire are strictly forbidden in Islam,” the court ruled. “The Holy Prophet […] forbade Muslims to disgrace the dead body of even a non-Muslim.”

The accused had disobeyed Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), added the court, which was set up inside a high-security prison.

Lynchings over accusations of blasphemy, both crimes that can carry the death sentence in Pakistan, have been frequent in the country. The factory incident took place in the heart of Pakistan’s most heavily industrialised region.

The judges and courts have often delayed decisions in lynching cases out of fear of retribution, and a clear court declaration that lynching is un-Islamic is rare.

The court said Kumara begged forgiveness before being brutally killed, saying he did not know what was written on the poster because he could not speak Urdu.

It said the mob chased him onto a roof and then “started hitting him again and again with scissors on his face, head and different parts of his body”. The attackers also inflicted “blows with a brick, kicks and fists to his head”.

Kumara died on the spot before his body was desecrated and dragged through his factory and out onto a highway where it was set on fire, the court said.

“In our society, such incidents are increasing where a person is done to death by a mob on an allegation of blasphemy,” it said. “These cases should be dealt with by iron hands.”

Previous articleCovid-19 daily report: 85 new cases
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 85 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 85 new Covid-19 cases and no death from the pandemic during the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on...
Read more
NATIONAL

US working with Pakistan to ensure ‘stable, secure’ Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: The United States was working with Pakistan to bring about a more stable, secure and prosperous Afghanistan that respects the fundamental rights of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif for exploring economic dimension of UAE ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasized his government’s commitment to further advance the economic dimension of the relationship with the United Arab...
Read more
NATIONAL

TTP: A continuing hurdle to improve Islamabad-Kabul ties

ISLAMABAD: With the exit of Americans and the Afghan Taliban's takeover of Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, there was a general sense of relief in Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan extends transport period of aid from India to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The government has granted New Delhi's request to extend the time period for overland transportation of humanitarian assistance from India to Afghanistan which...
Read more
NATIONAL

$48mn in aid for Afghan refugees in Pakistan: US embassy

ISLAMABAD: The American embassy in Islamabad said that more than $48 million of the assistance Washington announced for Islamabad is meant for Afghanistan refugees...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sharif for exploring economic dimension of UAE ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasized his government’s commitment to further advance the economic dimension of the relationship with the United Arab...

TTP: A continuing hurdle to improve Islamabad-Kabul ties

Pakistan extends transport period of aid from India to Afghanistan

$48mn in aid for Afghan refugees in Pakistan: US embassy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.