Covid-19 daily report: 85 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 85 new Covid-19 cases and no death from the pandemic during the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

According to data released by the ministry, the total tally of Covid-19 cases has risen to 1,527,411, including 1,493,707 recoveries.

Currently, 209 patients are in critical condition due to the pandemic in Pakistan.

Sindh is the most affected province in terms of the number of cases, with 576,618 infections in total, followed by Punjab which has reported 505,720 cases so far.