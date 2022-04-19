HEADLINES

CPEC to play key role in taking Pakistan’s economy forward: Miftah Ismail

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Tuesday said that China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will play an important role in taking Pakistan’s economy forward as well as cementing the bilateral relationship between both the countries.

The Minister expressed these views during a call on by Ms Pang Chunxue, Charge de’Affaires of the Embassy of People’s Republic of China, here at the Finance Division.
Minister of State for Finance Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha was also present in the meeting.
Miftah Ismail greeted the guest and extended his best wishes for the Peoples Republic of China. He further assured his full support for the assistance in taking the CPEC forward.

Ms Pang Chunxue extended her felicitations to the Minister on assuming his new responsibilities and expressed her good wishes for the new government.
The Minister thanked the Charge de’Affaires and expressed his desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.
The Chinese Charge de’Affaires assured full support and cooperation of Chinese Government in developing Economic Zones as part of CPEC. She also thanked government of Pakistan in facilitating Chinese companies in various projects in Pakistan.
Previous articlePakistan’s fish meal exports to China topped 13,866 tons
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Dirty politics

Pakistan is facing a political crisis of proportions perhaps never witnessed before in its history. Political rivalries have reached a point where there is...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM Shehbaz’s remarks on CPEC construction highly commendable: China

BEIJING: China on Wednesday highly commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks on the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and said that it was...
Read more
HEADLINES

Economic growth

Cultural diversity is the collection of human societies or cultures in a specific region/area, as a result of globalization and mutual influences. It contradicts...
Read more
HEADLINES

UK looks forward to working together with PM Sharif: Johnson

ISLAMABAD: United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he wants to work with Pakistan's newly elected premier Shehbaz Sharif. "Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on...
Read more
HEADLINES

China lists US human rights abuses worldwide, rebuts Washington’s report

As New Yorkers experienced a horrible shooting incident again on Tuesday, the US State Department released a new report on the human rights situation...
Read more
HEADLINES

A rare CSS orientation session held at Turbat University

TURBAT: The Department of Economics, University of Turbat Wednesday organized a motivational session on Central Superior Services (CSS) at UoT’s video conference room. The session...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

US working with Pakistan to ensure ‘stable, secure’ Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: The United States was working with Pakistan to bring about a more stable, secure and prosperous Afghanistan that respects the fundamental rights of...

France pulls out of bidding process to host Davis Cup group stage

Sharif for exploring economic dimension of UAE ties

TTP: A continuing hurdle to improve Islamabad-Kabul ties

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.