CPEC to play key role in taking Pakistan’s economy forward: Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Tuesday said that China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will play an important role in taking Pakistan’s economy forward as well as cementing the bilateral relationship between both the countries.

The Minister expressed these views during a call on by Ms Pang Chunxue, Charge de’Affaires of the Embassy of People’s Republic of China, here at the Finance Division.

Minister of State for Finance Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha was also present in the meeting.

Miftah Ismail greeted the guest and extended his best wishes for the Peoples Republic of China. He further assured his full support for the assistance in taking the CPEC forward.

Ms Pang Chunxue extended her felicitations to the Minister on assuming his new responsibilities and expressed her good wishes for the new government.

The Minister thanked the Charge de’Affaires and expressed his desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The Chinese Charge de’Affaires assured full support and cooperation of Chinese Government in developing Economic Zones as part of CPEC. She also thanked government of Pakistan in facilitating Chinese companies in various projects in Pakistan.