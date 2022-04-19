Zardari scrambles support for President Alvi’s impeachment

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman

Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday met Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Sardar Akhtar Mengal and discussed the idea to help remove President Dr Arif Alvi through impeachment.

Sources in the ruling coalition told this scribe that the former president was shocked by a blunt response by Maulana Fazlur Rehman who told Asif Zardari that his party is bringing its own candidate for the election of next president.

In his meeting with Mengal, Asif Zardari urged the BNP-M chief to join the federal cabinet. Sardar Akhtar Mengal, however, set a precondition, asking for the formation of an inquiry commission to probe the Chaghai incident. He also said the cabinet should be made in different stages. Mengal also said the coalition should stay united when making decisions.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, in the meeting, advised Asif Ali Zardari to check the numbers before making a decision on President Dr Alvi’s impeachment.

Zardari is expected to meet other party leaders in this regard.