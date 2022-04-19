NATIONAL

Zardari scrambles support for President Alvi’s impeachment

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman
Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday met Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Sardar Akhtar Mengal and discussed the idea to help remove President Dr Arif Alvi through impeachment.

Sources in the ruling coalition told this scribe that the former president was shocked by a blunt response by Maulana Fazlur Rehman who told Asif Zardari that his party is bringing its own candidate for the election of next president.

In his meeting with Mengal, Asif Zardari urged the BNP-M chief to join the federal cabinet. Sardar Akhtar Mengal, however, set a precondition, asking for the formation of an inquiry commission to probe the Chaghai incident. He also said the cabinet should be made in different stages. Mengal also said the coalition should stay united when making decisions.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, in the meeting, advised Asif Ali Zardari to check the numbers before making a decision on President Dr Alvi’s impeachment.

Zardari is expected to meet other party leaders in this regard.

Previous articleCPEC to play key role in taking Pakistan’s economy forward: Miftah Ismail
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan’s fish meal exports to China topped 13,866 tons

BEIJING: Pakistan's fish meal export to China topped 13,866 tons with a value of over US$15.68 million, witnessing a year-on-year increase of 250.59% in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lynching of Sri Lanka manager by mob was anti-Islam: court

LAHORE: A mob lynching of a Sri Lankan manager of a garment factory who was accused of blasphemy was an act against the Islamic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 85 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 85 new Covid-19 cases and no death from the pandemic during the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on...
Read more
NATIONAL

US working with Pakistan to ensure ‘stable, secure’ Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: The United States was working with Pakistan to bring about a more stable, secure and prosperous Afghanistan that respects the fundamental rights of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif for exploring economic dimension of UAE ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasized his government’s commitment to further advance the economic dimension of the relationship with the United Arab...
Read more
NATIONAL

TTP: A continuing hurdle to improve Islamabad-Kabul ties

ISLAMABAD: With the exit of Americans and the Afghan Taliban's takeover of Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, there was a general sense of relief in Pakistan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 85 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 85 new Covid-19 cases and no death from the pandemic during the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on...

US working with Pakistan to ensure ‘stable, secure’ Afghanistan

France pulls out of bidding process to host Davis Cup group stage

Sharif for exploring economic dimension of UAE ties

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.