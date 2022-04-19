Four children burnt to death, over 125 houses gutted in Khairpur fire

DADU: At least four children were burnt to death, several people scorched and more than 10 dozen houses gutted with households due to fire here Monday-Tuesday night.

According to details, fire initiated in a house located in tehsil Khairpur Nathan Shah area of District. The fire spread rapidly due to wind and dust storm and engulfed over 100 houses.

Four children including Abdul Rasool, Mour, Tehmina and Sakina aged between four to eight years were burnt alive while several others were scorched. The fire brigade could not reach the scene and fire was doused by local people on self-help bases. The bodies and injured were shifted to local hospital.

Meanwhile, a massive fire gutted all the homes in village Faiz Muhammad in Tehsil Mehar while 25 homes in nearby village Saleh Machi were also destroyed.