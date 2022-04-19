NATIONAL

Four children burnt to death, over 125 houses gutted in Khairpur fire

By Agencies
Blaze fire is burning with black smoke. Backside is the head of fuel tanker truck.

DADU: At least four children were burnt to death, several people scorched and more than 10 dozen houses gutted with households due to fire here Monday-Tuesday night.

According to details, fire initiated in a house located in tehsil Khairpur Nathan Shah area of District. The fire spread rapidly due to wind and dust storm and engulfed over 100 houses.

Four children including Abdul Rasool, Mour, Tehmina and Sakina aged between four to eight years were burnt alive while several others were scorched. The fire brigade could not reach the scene and fire was doused by local people on self-help bases. The bodies and injured were shifted to local hospital.

Meanwhile, a massive fire gutted all the homes in village Faiz Muhammad in Tehsil Mehar while 25 homes in nearby village Saleh Machi were also destroyed.

Previous articleZardari scrambles support for President Alvi’s impeachment
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Zardari scrambles support for President Alvi’s impeachment

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday met Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Sardar Akhtar Mengal and discussed the idea to help remove...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s fish meal exports to China topped 13,866 tons

BEIJING: Pakistan's fish meal export to China topped 13,866 tons with a value of over US$15.68 million, witnessing a year-on-year increase of 250.59% in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lynching of Sri Lanka manager by mob was anti-Islam: court

LAHORE: A mob lynching of a Sri Lankan manager of a garment factory who was accused of blasphemy was an act against the Islamic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 85 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 85 new Covid-19 cases and no death from the pandemic during the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on...
Read more
NATIONAL

US working with Pakistan to ensure ‘stable, secure’ Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: The United States was working with Pakistan to bring about a more stable, secure and prosperous Afghanistan that respects the fundamental rights of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif for exploring economic dimension of UAE ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasized his government’s commitment to further advance the economic dimension of the relationship with the United Arab...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Lynching of Sri Lanka manager by mob was anti-Islam: court

LAHORE: A mob lynching of a Sri Lankan manager of a garment factory who was accused of blasphemy was an act against the Islamic...

Covid-19 daily report: 85 new cases

US working with Pakistan to ensure ‘stable, secure’ Afghanistan

France pulls out of bidding process to host Davis Cup group stage

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.