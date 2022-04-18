Chinese company distributes nets among fishermen of Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: The management of China Communication Construction Company (CCCC) and Pakistan Army has distributed fishing nets among poor fishermen in Gwadar.

The purpose of the distribution of nets was to enable the needy fishermen of Gwadar to earn a living with dignity as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Liu Fangtao, project manager of Eastbay Expressway (EBEW), Brigadier Fahad Mansoor of Commander 440 Brigade, Assistant Commissioner, officials from Gwadar Port Authority and Gwadar Development Authority and representatives of local fishermen.

The fishermen expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army and CCCC for helping them. They also raised Pak-China Friendship slogan and lauded the role of CCCC in uplifting the life of common people in Gwadar.

“The nets are being distributed amongst the poor and needy fishermen of Gwadar,” said Mr. Fangtao, adding that the completion of EBEW will lead to the development of North Free Zone and will create numerous jobs for the locals. He said, people of Gwadar will get maximum benefits from the projects.

Brigadier Fahad Mansoor thanked the Chinese Government and management of CCCC for their efforts regarding the welfare of local fishermen.