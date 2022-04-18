President Alvi refuses to take oaths from federal cabinet members; ceremony postponed

President Arif Alvi Saturday excused himself from administrating oaths to the federal cabinet members, following which the ceremony has been postponed.

According to sources, in the absence of President Alvi, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani will administer the oath to the members of the federal cabinet.

Meanwhile, sources in the president’s house stated that the oath-taking ceremony is likely to take place either tomorrow (Tuesday) or the day after tomorrow (Wednesday).

The federal cabinet was scheduled to take oath tonight at 8:30pm; however, when the prime minister’s office contacted the president’s office, Alvi refused to administer oaths.

As per details, PML-N will have the majority in the cabinet with 14 ministers. The PPP will have 11, and the JUI-F will be given four ministries. Meanwhile, the rest of the seven positions will be allotted among other allies.

Meanwhile, BNP-M’s Akhtar Mengal said that they will not be a part of the cabinet for now.

According to sources, the following is the list of the party-wise divisions of ministries:

Ministry of Climate Change — PPP

Aviation Division — PML-N

Commerce and Trade Ministry — PPP

Ministry of Communications — JUI-F

Ministry of Defence — PML-N

Ministry of Defence Production — BAP

Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs — PML-N

Ministry of Education — BNP-M

Ministry of Foreign Affairs — PPP

Ministry of Human Rights — PPP

Ministry of Housing — JUI-F

Ministry of Industries and Production — PPP

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting — PML-N

Ministry of Information and Technology — MQM-P

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs — PML-N

Ministry of Energy — PML-N

Ministry of Special Initiatives, Planning, and Development — PML-N

Petroleum Division — PML-N

Ministry of Poverty Alleviation — PPP

Ministry of Privatisation — PPP

Ministry of Railways — PML-N

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony — PML-N

Ministry of SAFFRON — PML-N

Ministry of Science and Technology — BAP

Ministry of Water Resources — PPP

Earlier in the day, PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb, while speaking at a press conference, announced that she would reveal the names of the ministers tonight.

Earlier, sources had said that PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah is likely to be given the portfolio of the interior ministry, while Marriyum Aurangzeb is expected to be appointed as the information minister.

PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, Saad Rafique, Khurram Dastgir, Ahsan Iqbal, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Rana Sanaullah and Murtaza Javed are also likely to join the cabinet, sources had said.

Independent candidates Mohsin Dawar and Aslam Bhootani and PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema are also likely to be included in the cabinet.

A day ago, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that the ministry of foreign affairs is likely to be given to the PPP and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is deliberating over the decision.

“I cannot ascertain whether Bilawal Bhutto will become part of Shahbaz Sharif’s cabinet,” he had said.