Sharif arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday arrived on a day-long visit to Karachi where he will chair a consultative meeting on the development projects.

MPs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Miftah Ismael, Akram Durrani and officials concerned accompanied the prime minister.

Sharif along with the leaders of allied parties will pay his respects at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The purpose of the visit to the mausoleum is to reiterate the observance of the golden principles of the founder of the nation aimed at the progress and prosperity of the country.

Sharif will also visit the Sindh Chief Minister’s House where he will be briefed about the civic problems of the metropolitan.

He will meet the leadership of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) at Bahadurabad.

Staff Report

