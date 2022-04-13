NATIONAL

Aleem dismisses rumour of altercation with Hamza

By Monitoring Report
People shower rose petals on former Punjab Provincial Minister for Local Bodies, Abdul Aleem Khan arrives at the anti-graft tribunal in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. A Pakistani court has ordered that Khan, a senior politician from Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling party, be held in custody for nine days so that an anti-graft body can question him on corruption allegations. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

LAHORE: Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Abdul Aleem Khan, who along with his posse recently joined forces with Hamza Shehbaz for the election of Punjab chief minister, denied the claim suggesting he was involved in an altercation with Pakistan Muslim Leauge-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president and that he has threatened to resign from his seat.

Shehbaz is “like my younger brother and I enjoy a relationship based on affection and respect with him”, Khan said in a tweet before apparently accusing Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi of spreading the rumour.

The rumoured altercation had taken place in a Lahore hotel, according to Asad Kharal, a journalist.

Unverified reports also claimed the argument escalated fast and turned physical, leading to Shehbaz slapping Khan. Pakistan Today could not independently verify the claim.

A separate report said Khan threatened to part ways with Shehbaz ahead of the crucial election for the office of the provincial chief executive if his demands aren’t met.

Khan, a longtime PTI stalwart, in March joined a group of disgruntled lawmakers led by former party secretary-general Jahangir Tareen but broke ranks shortly after to join Shehbaz and announced support for the PML-N leader in the election.

