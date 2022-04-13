NATIONAL

IHC orders FIA to remove Imran aides from ECL

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - MARCH 27: Prime Minister Imran Khan (at rostrum) speaks during a rally as thousands of supporters of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party gather ahead of a no-confidence vote against beleaguered prime minister in Islamabad, Pakistan on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LAHORE: A day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the placing by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of key aides of former prime minister Imran Khan — Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Akbar and four others — on the Exit Control List (ECL), it rebuked the agency over its failure to abide by the directive and ordered that the two be immediately taken off the list.

“The government should demonstrate that it will not take actions based on revenge,” Chief Justice Athar Minallah said, before adding that his court would not allow it either.

He further directed the FIA director general not to “harass” social media activists.

The decision was announced on a petition filed against placing them on the no-fly list a day earlier. Gill and Akbar filed the petition through their counsels, pleading with the court to order the removal of their names from the list.

The petitioners maintained that the foreign travel ban placed by FIA is illegal as no cases or inquiries were underway against them.

The plea asked the high court to immediately remove the “illegal” travel ban.

The FIA has placed the names of six key aides of former Khan on a stop list. The names include Khan’s former principal secretary Azam Khan, Gill, Akbar, Punjab Anti-Corruption Director-General Gohar Nafees, and FIA Punjab chief Mohammad Rizwan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media head Dr Arsalan Khalid’s name has also been added to the stop list, sources added.

Previous articleSharif arrives in Karachi on day-long visit
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sharif arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday arrived on a day-long visit to Karachi where he will chair a consultative meeting on the development projects. MPs...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hamza, Aleem come to blows: report

LAHORE: Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Abdul Aleem Khan, who along with his posse recently joined forces with Hamza Shehbaz for the election of...
Read more
NATIONAL

New government facing severe economic challenges, aide says

ISLAMABAD: The government of Shehbaz Sharif is facing the daunting task of managing a stuttering economy with huge deficits, an aide to the new...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army officer, soldier martyred in South Waziristan ambush

A Pakistan Army officer and a soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Interior ministry directed to renew Nawaz, Ishaq’s passports: report

The federal government has directed the interior ministry for the renewal of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar's passports, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI damaged country’s economy, piled up public debt to Rs6400bn: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail on Tuesday lamented that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had adversely damaged the country's economy and piled up...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Barcelona in need of rare European home victory against Frankfurt

PARIS: Barcelona have toiled at home in continental competition this season but they will need to find a way past Eintracht Frankfurt at the...

Australia appoint Andrew McDonald as cricket coach

Not only Viagra: Brazil military also bought penis implants, says lawmaker

Dozens killed in landslides, flooding after tropical storm hits Philippines

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.