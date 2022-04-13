NATIONAL

Army officer, soldier martyred in South Waziristan ambush

By Staff Report
Helicopters carrying U.S. Army soldiers from the 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, take off from Combat Outpost Terra Nova as the soldiers head home following a 10-month deployment in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: MILITARY POLITICS IMAGES OF THE DAY)

A Pakistan Army officer and a soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, the military in a statement on Tuesday.

“On night 11/12 April 2022, fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area Angoor Adda, South Waziristan District,” military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said.

Troops effectively engaged the terrorist’s location and killed two militants. “Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists,” it added.

The ISPR said the militants remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

During intense exchange of fire, Major Shujaat Hussain (age 30 years, resident of Toba Tek Singh) and Sepoy Imran Khan (age 27 years, resident of Naseerabad), after having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat [martyrdom], it said.

A clearance operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. “Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave officers and soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the tribal area and paid tribute to the “sons of the nation who fought against terrorists and were martyred in defence of the motherland”.

Last week, two soldiers were martyred and an officer injured during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in Singi, near Mashkai in Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, the security forces conducted an operation in the area between the night of April 7 and 8 on information of the presence of terrorists.

“During the operation, two valiant sons of soil, Naik Tajwali and Sepoy Osama embraced Shahadat while one officer got injured,” the military’s media wing said.

Previous articleInterior ministry directed to renew Nawaz, Ishaq’s passports: report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Interior ministry directed to renew Nawaz, Ishaq’s passports: report

The federal government has directed the interior ministry for the renewal of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar's passports, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI damaged country’s economy, piled up public debt to Rs6400bn: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail on Tuesday lamented that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had adversely damaged the country's economy and piled up...
Read more
NATIONAL

POWER SHARING: PM Sharif faces first test as PPP sets conditions to join cabinet

-- PPP wants Faryal Talpur to become president -- Bilawal yet to decide on a cabinet berth as party stands divided ISLAMABAD: After collectively ousting the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PPP sets condition to become part of cabinet

After collectively ousting the PTI government, the most critical phase of cabinet formation or filling the important positions has begun for the allied parties....
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI dissident Noor Alam and PPP leaders involved in fight with elderly citizen

ISLAMABAD: PTI dissident Noor Alam Khan and several PPP leaders, including Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Faisal Karim Kundi, were involved in a fight...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI decides to approach high courts over alleged harassment of social media activists: Asad

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Tuesday said the party has prepared a petition regarding the alleged harassment of its social media...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PPP sets condition to become part of cabinet

After collectively ousting the PTI government, the most critical phase of cabinet formation or filling the important positions has begun for the allied parties....

April is Arab American Heritage Month

Battle-for what?

A ‘miracle story’ and two ‘disaster tales’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.