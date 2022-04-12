Interior ministry directed to renew Nawaz, Ishaq’s passports: report

The federal government has directed the interior ministry for the renewal of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s passports, a news outlet reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the government has also directed the Pakistan High Commission in London to start work on the renewal of the passports of the PML-N leaders.

The Imran Khan-led government had refused to renew Nawaz’s passport after it was expired in February last year.

In 2018, Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference and a total of 11 years in prison with an £8 million fine in the Avenfield properties reference.

He was granted an eight-week bail on medical grounds in October, 2019, and a month later, he was allowed to travel abroad for treatment for four weeks. However, he is still in London.

A day ago, PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif had said that the former prime minister is expected to return to Pakistan after Eid. He had said that Nawaz will return to Pakistan after Eid and face the cases against him.