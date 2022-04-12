NATIONAL

Dissolve NAB, hold staff accountable: Abbasi tells Sharif

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asked the prime minister to disband the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which is pursuing multiple cases of graft against his colleagues and various members of the multi-party ruling coalition, and hold its staff accountable for “torturing them”.

“For years, the staff of the anti-corruption watchdog harassed and tortured politicians. It’s about time they be held accountable for their actions,” Abbasi told reporters in Islamabad.

The former prime minister accused agency chairman, retired Justice Javed Iqbal, of being under the thumb of his successor and claimed he took instructions from Imran Khan on cases involving opposition leaders.

Abbasi also congratulated the nation on “salvation from Naya Pakistan” and declared that the affairs of the anti-graft agency would be brought to light soon.

“Where has he [Khan] taken this country to? Either the country can run or the NAB. This government will have to decide now [on the future of NAB].”

He added: “It’s now time for the NAB chairman to answer. The officials who kept violating the law and committing corruption, [they] need to answer.”

Abbasi claimed there was a minister in Khan’s office who issued orders to Iqbal regarding lodging purportedly fake cases, arresting people and defaming them. “This is your NAB chairman … who stayed quiet on corruption Khan committed,” the PML-N leader claimed, without providing any evidence.

He also lamented that the agency couldn’t prove a single reference or inquiry against PML-N leaders in the last four years. “Why didn’t they investigate people who were involved in corruption worth billions [of rupees] and were sitting in the federal cabinet,” Abbasi demanded.

Previous articleIHC moved against placing Imran aides on ECL
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC moved against placing Imran aides on ECL

ISLAMABAD: A petition was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against placing the names of former prime minister Imran Khan’s aides Shahbaz Gill and...
Read more
NATIONAL

India hopes for Pakistan reset after Sharif election

NEW DELHI: India hopes that Pakistan's new prime minister will herald a diplomatic thaw between the two nuclear-armed foes after years of tensions, analysts...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif receives guard of honour

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif was given a guard of honour at Prime Minister's House as he assumed the responsibilities on Tuesday. Graft-tained Sharif reviewed the guard as...
Read more
NATIONAL

British minister breaks ranks to voice support for Imran

LONDON: Foreign Office minister Zac Goldsmith has broken with government practice by speaking out in support of former prime minister Imran Khan who was...
Read more
NATIONAL

US ‘supports’ Sharif’s election as prime minister

WASHINGTON: A democratic Pakistan is critical to the interests of the United States, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday, hours after Shehbaz...
Read more
NATIONAL

Accused in ring road scam made Sharif’s principal secretary

ISLAMABAD: Following the oath-taking ceremony of Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, Syed Tauqeer Shah, prime suspect in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project scandal, has been...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

British minister breaks ranks to voice support for Imran

LONDON: Foreign Office minister Zac Goldsmith has broken with government practice by speaking out in support of former prime minister Imran Khan who was...

Sri Lanka PM pleads for ‘patience’ as anti-government protests mount

Man, woman or… X: US rolls out gender-neutral passports

US orders non-essential diplomatic staff to leave Shanghai amid strict Covid lockdown

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.