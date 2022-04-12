NATIONAL

IHC suspends order to place Imran aides on ECL

By Staff Report
Pakistani cricket star-turned-politician and head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan (C) gestures as he delivers a speech during a campaign meeting ahead of the general election in Lahore on July 23, 2018. - Pakistan will hold the general election on July 25, 2018. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the placing by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of key aides of former prime minister Imran Khan — Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Akbar and four others — on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The decision was announced on a petition filed against placing them on the no-fly list a day earlier. Gill and Akbar filed the petition through their counsels, pleading with the court to order the removal of their names from the list.

The court also sought a reply from the interior secretary and the FIA director general and adjourned the hearing until Wednesday.

The petitioners maintained that the foreign travel ban placed by FIA is illegal as no cases or inquiries were underway against them.

The plea asked the high court to immediately remove the “illegal” travel ban.

The FIA has placed the names of six key aides of former Khan on a stop list. The names include Khan’s former principal secretary Azam Khan, Gill, Akbar, Punjab Anti-Corruption Director-General Gohar Nafees, and FIA Punjab chief Mohammad Rizwan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media head Dr Arsalan Khalid’s name has also been added to the stop list, sources added.

Previous articleIndia hopes for Pakistan reset after Sharif election
Next articleDissolve NAB, hold staff accountable: Abbasi tells Sharif
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

No-confidence motion moved against Kashmir PM

MUZZAFARABAD: A no-confidence motion was also submitted against Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi by his own party on Tuesday. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dissolve NAB, hold staff accountable: Abbasi tells Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asked the prime minister to disband the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which is pursuing multiple...
Read more
NATIONAL

India hopes for Pakistan reset after Sharif election

NEW DELHI: India hopes that Pakistan's new prime minister will herald a diplomatic thaw between the two nuclear-armed foes after years of tensions, analysts...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif receives guard of honour

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif was given a guard of honour at Prime Minister's House as he assumed the responsibilities on Tuesday. Graft-tained Sharif reviewed the guard as...
Read more
NATIONAL

British minister breaks ranks to voice support for Imran

LONDON: Foreign Office minister Zac Goldsmith has broken with government practice by speaking out in support of former prime minister Imran Khan who was...
Read more
NATIONAL

US ‘supports’ Sharif’s election as prime minister

WASHINGTON: A democratic Pakistan is critical to the interests of the United States, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday, hours after Shehbaz...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sharif receives guard of honour

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif was given a guard of honour at Prime Minister's House as he assumed the responsibilities on Tuesday. Graft-tained Sharif reviewed the guard as...

British minister breaks ranks to voice support for Imran

Sri Lanka PM pleads for ‘patience’ as anti-government protests mount

Man, woman or… X: US rolls out gender-neutral passports

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.