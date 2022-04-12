No-confidence motion moved against Kashmir PM

MUZZAFARABAD: A no-confidence motion was also submitted against Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi by his own party on Tuesday.

The motion was submitted by a group of MPs belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and bears the signatures of 25 members of the legislative assembly.

Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has been nominated as a candidate for the seat of prime minister.

Responding to the move, the Kashmir chapter of PPP said they along with PML-N will table a separate no-confidence motion against Niazi.

PPP Deputy Information Secretary Shaukat Javed Mir said the PTI has itself expressed no-confidence against its own government. “We will out this government which was imposed on us through rigging,” he declared.

Niazi was sworn in as the 13th prime minister of the region in August last.

Niazi was born in Darra Sher Khan, a village in the Battal sector. He contested his first election in 1982, at the age of 23, and became the youngest district councillor in his Poonch district.

His family was associated with the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, a long-time ruling party in AJK.

Niazi himself had contested the first election to the assembly in 2001 as an independent candidate after the AJKMC granted its ticket to someone else. He could not succeed then, but five years later he had emerged victorious on an MC ticket from the same constituency and held the ministerial berths in Sardar Attique-led government.