NATIONAL

No-confidence motion moved against Kashmir PM

By INP

MUZZAFARABAD: A no-confidence motion was also submitted against Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi by his own party on Tuesday.

The motion was submitted by a group of MPs belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and bears the signatures of 25 members of the legislative assembly.

Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has been nominated as a candidate for the seat of prime minister.

Responding to the move, the Kashmir chapter of PPP said they along with PML-N will table a separate no-confidence motion against Niazi.

PPP Deputy Information Secretary Shaukat Javed Mir said the PTI has itself expressed no-confidence against its own government. “We will out this government which was imposed on us through rigging,” he declared.

Niazi was sworn in as the 13th prime minister of the region in August last.

Niazi was born in Darra Sher Khan, a village in the Battal sector. He contested his first election in 1982, at the age of 23, and became the youngest district councillor in his Poonch district.

His family was associated with the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, a long-time ruling party in AJK.

Niazi himself had contested the first election to the assembly in 2001 as an independent candidate after the AJKMC granted its ticket to someone else. He could not succeed then, but five years later he had emerged victorious on an MC ticket from the same constituency and held the ministerial berths in Sardar Attique-led government.

Previous articleDissolve NAB, hold staff accountable: Abbasi tells Sharif
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Dissolve NAB, hold staff accountable: Abbasi tells Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asked the prime minister to disband the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which is pursuing multiple...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC moved against placing Imran aides on ECL

ISLAMABAD: A petition was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against placing the names of former prime minister Imran Khan’s aides Shahbaz Gill and...
Read more
NATIONAL

India hopes for Pakistan reset after Sharif election

NEW DELHI: India hopes that Pakistan's new prime minister will herald a diplomatic thaw between the two nuclear-armed foes after years of tensions, analysts...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif receives guard of honour

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif was given a guard of honour at Prime Minister's House as he assumed the responsibilities on Tuesday. Graft-tained Sharif reviewed the guard as...
Read more
NATIONAL

British minister breaks ranks to voice support for Imran

LONDON: Foreign Office minister Zac Goldsmith has broken with government practice by speaking out in support of former prime minister Imran Khan who was...
Read more
NATIONAL

US ‘supports’ Sharif’s election as prime minister

WASHINGTON: A democratic Pakistan is critical to the interests of the United States, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday, hours after Shehbaz...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sharif receives guard of honour

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif was given a guard of honour at Prime Minister's House as he assumed the responsibilities on Tuesday. Graft-tained Sharif reviewed the guard as...

British minister breaks ranks to voice support for Imran

Sri Lanka PM pleads for ‘patience’ as anti-government protests mount

Man, woman or… X: US rolls out gender-neutral passports

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.