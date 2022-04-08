Zafar Mirza says ‘Deputy speaker’s steps created a sense of fear among masses’

Former special assistant to the prime minister on health Dr Zafar Mirza Thursday criticised National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s dismissal of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The deputy speaker’s steps have created a sense of fear among the masses,” the former SAPM stated.

The ex-SAPM was explaining the open letter that over 100 prominent academics and civil society leaders, including Dr Mirza, wrote to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial demanding no compromise to be made in determining the legality of actions taken by Suri.

“The Constitution is an agreement between the state and the people […] what will happen to the country if the Constitution is violated at the highest level?” asked Dr Mirza.

The SC earlier today reserved its verdict on the suo motu notice regarding Suri’s rejection of the no-confidence motion after five consecutive days of deliberation on the matter — and is set to announce the decision today.

Dr Mirza, meanwhile, speaking on the programme, said whatever happened on April 3 in the lower house of the parliament was not in line with the Constitution.

The ex-SAPM urged that such illegal decisions should be revoked. “If the civilian government also starts violating the Constitution then it will open doors to [new evils],” he said.

“The time has come to bury the doctrine of necessity once and for all.”

In the letter that more than 100 prominent academics and civil society leaders wrote, they termed the former government’s actions as a major threat to the social cohesion and the well-being of the nation. It demands that responsibility should be fixed and exemplary retribution ensured to deter any future excesses.

The letter also demanded a judicial commission to be set up comprising serving judges of the Supreme Court to adjudicate the evidence regarding the alleged foreign conspiracy to subvert the political process in the country.

It maintained, however, that due process cannot be suspended, and the fundamental right of parliamentarians to vote cannot be violated on the basis of unsubstantiated allegations.

The signatories of the letter include senior educationists, vice-chancellors, journalists, and human rights activists.

They include such names as human rights activists Haris Khaleeq, Karamat Ali, Khawar Mumtaz, Dr Ammar Ali Jan, lawyer Salman Akram Raja, former SAPM on Health Zafar Mirza, HEC Chairperson Dr Tariq Banuri, journalists Najam Sethi, Aamir Ghouri and Mohsin Baig, educationists, and writers Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, Salima Hashmi, Dr Ayesha Razzaque and Gen Talat Masood, among many others.

The signatories emphasised the primacy of the Constitution as a sacred covenant between all sections of the society and the ultimate expression of the collective will of the people.

It observed that unconditional and strict adherence to the Constitution is the only way to establish and sustain a peaceful, civilised, and prosperous society and avoid widespread lawlessness and anarchy.

The letter contended that the decision the apex court takes concerning the supremacy of the Constitution would shape the destiny and trajectory of the national existence.

“The honour and well being of our future generations lie only in adherence to the Constitution and inclusive politics epitomizing mutual acceptance of mandates, level playing field and basic norms of decency,” it argued. The signatories expressed hope that his lordship’s unwavering commitment to constitutionalism and unbounded passion for justice will guide the nation through these troubled times.