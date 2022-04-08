Chinese Consul General states ‘China believes in non-interference’

China said on Thursday that it hopes all political parties in Pakistan stay united and work together for the national development of the country.

“Having a resolute and unflinching friendship with Pakistan, China sincerely hopes that all political parties in Pakistan will stay united and work together to uplift national development, peace and stability,” China’s acting Consul General Lahore Peng Zhengwu told Geo.tv.

Zhengwu further added the cooperation between Pakistan and China and the development and work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will not be affected by the political situation.

“China always stands by the principles of non-interference of other countries’ domestic affairs,” he told Geo.tv.

“China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. History establishes the fact that no matter how the international landscape evolves, and how the domestic situation changes, China and Pakistan relations stand unbreakable and rock-firm.”

On Sunday, the deputy speaker of the national assembly dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it a “foreign conspiracy”.

Earlier, the prime minister had accused the United States of being behind the no-trust move to remove his government from power, a claim rubbished by the Opposition.