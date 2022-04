KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)-led Sindh government has decided to postpone the Local Government (LG) elections in the province.

According to sources, due to the changing political situation and instability across the country, the Sindh government has decided to postpone the local body elections in the province.

Sources further said that the request for postponement of local body elections in Sindh has been sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by the provincial government.