NATIONAL

PIA announces to launch direct flights to Sydney

By Staff Report
PIA Pakistan International Airlines Boeing 777-200 wide body airplane with two GE90 engines and registration AP-BHX landing at London Heathrow International Airport in England, UK. PIA PK is the national flag carrier of Pakistan. The airline connects London to Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Thursday announced to launch direct flights to the Australian city of Sydney.

PIA will start direct flights to Sydney from April 22. Interline tickets have also been arranged with Virgin Australia Airlines for eight destinations in Australia.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the flights will initially be operated from Lahore to Sydney on Friday and from Sydney to Lahore on Sunday. Arrangements have also been made, with the interline agreement to make PIA direct flights to Sydney as well as eight more destinations in Australia accessible to PIA passengers.

Under the interline agreement, PIA passengers will be able to book flights to Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Ballina Byron, Hobart, Cairns and Perth on Virgin Australia Airlines flights in addition to Sydney.

PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik expressed satisfaction over the expansion of the network and directed the marketing and frontline teams to provide the best services to the passengers.

The spokesperson further said that passengers can now book flights through PIA s website, PIA s official cell and Android app, PIA call center and PIA travel agents.

Previous articleSindh govt decides to postpone LG elections
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sindh govt decides to postpone LG elections

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP)-led Sindh government has decided to postpone the Local Government (LG) elections in the province. According to sources, due to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

WCLA to restore dying Bradlaugh Hall

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) signed MOU with Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) here on Thursday for the conservation, restoration and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Traffic police seek permission from AIG Karachi for issuing challans

Karachi traffic police has sought permission from Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon to allow them to resume issuance of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehbaz draws parallel between Imran Niazi and Hitler Nazi

The PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif while dubbing Imran Khan as "absolute fraud" drew a parallel between the PTI leader and Germany's World War II...
Read more
NATIONAL

ATC extends physical remand of suspect in Anarkali blast

An anti-terrorism court on Thursday granted physical remand of suspect Saifur Rehman in Anarkali blast case until April 12 The investigation officer asked the ATC...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition decides not to wait for SC verdict, warns of taking to the streets

The joint Opposition on Thursday deliberated over a strong comeback, considering street protests across the country as a strategy. According to the sources, the joint...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Shehbaz draws parallel between Imran Niazi and Hitler Nazi

The PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif while dubbing Imran Khan as "absolute fraud" drew a parallel between the PTI leader and Germany's World War II...

ATC extends physical remand of suspect in Anarkali blast

Pakistani athletes raise white cards

Gaddafi Stadium to host Central Punjab College Championship final on Friday

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.