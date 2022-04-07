NATIONAL

Punjab Governor chairs meeting on wheat procurement campaign

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema was called on by Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan at Governor House Lahore on Thursday. Wheat procurement campaign and other issues of provincial interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Expressing interest in the forthcoming wheat procurement drive, Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that it should be ensured that farmers do not face any hassle in selling their wheat and special arrangements to be made to monitor the wheat procurement drive. He said that the farmers should hot face any problem in getting the gunny bags (bardana) and timely payment of their crops.

The Governor Punjab said that PTI government has taken historic steps for farmers including Punjab Sugar Factories Control Amendment Act 2021. As a result of PTI farmer friendly policies last season had witnessed record production of wheat, cotton and rice crops which resulted in bolstering the agricultural economy and also significantly increasing the income of
farmers, he concluded.

Previous articlePIA announces to launch direct flights to Sydney
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PIA announces to launch direct flights to Sydney

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Thursday announced to launch direct flights to the Australian city of Sydney. PIA will start direct flights to Sydney...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh govt decides to postpone LG elections

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP)-led Sindh government has decided to postpone the Local Government (LG) elections in the province. According to sources, due to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

WCLA to restore dying Bradlaugh Hall

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) signed MOU with Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) here on Thursday for the conservation, restoration and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Traffic police seek permission from AIG Karachi for issuing challans

Karachi traffic police has sought permission from Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon to allow them to resume issuance of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehbaz draws parallel between Imran Niazi and Hitler Nazi

The PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif while dubbing Imran Khan as "absolute fraud" drew a parallel between the PTI leader and Germany's World War II...
Read more
NATIONAL

ATC extends physical remand of suspect in Anarkali blast

An anti-terrorism court on Thursday granted physical remand of suspect Saifur Rehman in Anarkali blast case until April 12 The investigation officer asked the ATC...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Traffic police seek permission from AIG Karachi for issuing challans

Karachi traffic police has sought permission from Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon to allow them to resume issuance of...

Shehbaz draws parallel between Imran Niazi and Hitler Nazi

ATC extends physical remand of suspect in Anarkali blast

Pakistani athletes raise white cards

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.